CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
Nov 11 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :
* 9-month consolidated net result 179.8 million euros ($195.60 million) vs 201.8 million euros year ago
* Still expects FY group result of more than 220 million euros
Source text - bit.ly/2eOW9o4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.