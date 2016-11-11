Nov 11 Nordic Capital:

* Cidron Disco S.à r.l (Cidron), a company ultimately owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII, sold 9 mln shares in Tokmanni Group Plc, corresponding to about 15.29 pct of all shares and votes in Tokmanni

* Sale price in the share sale was 8.30 euros per share

* Gross sales proceeds of share sale amounted to 74.7 million euros ($81.11 million)

* After share sale, Cidron owns 17,952,301 shares in Tokmanni

($1 = 0.9210 euros)