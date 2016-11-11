Nov 11 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd

* Considers revised draft project report due to change in location and approved establshment of caustic soda plant in Dahej

* Approved establishment of 266667 MTPA caustic soda plant along with 130 MW cpp, at revised project cost of 19.37 billion rupees

* Approves setting up of caustic pumping and transfer facility at a cost of 627 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fHayE8 Further company coverage: