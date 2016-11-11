BRIEF-Inwestycje.pl Q1 net result swings to profit of 155,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 155,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 392,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 J.C. Penney Company Inc :
* J C Penney reports a $39 million increase in operating income for the third quarter 2016; a 140 basis point rate improvement over the prior year
* Q3 loss per share of $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms its full year earnings and $1 billion EBITDA guidance
* says for Q3, gross margin was 37.2 % of sales, a 10 basis point decline compared to same period last year
* sees 2016 gross margin to now be flat versus 2015
* Q3 total net sales $2,857 million versus $2,897 million last year
* says comparable sales were down 0.8% for Q3
* FY comparable store sales expected to now increase 1% to 2%
* qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 155,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 392,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that tried to recoup old debt that was not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.