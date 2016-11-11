BRIEF-Metropolis Q1 net result turns to loss of 156,221 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Cline Scientific AB :
* The US Patent Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance" which means that they intend to grant Cline Scientific's patent application nr. 13/818, 541 in the US "A method for preparing a surface with a controlled coverage of nanograde particles"
Source text: bit.ly/2fX5yfR
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 295,166 ZLOTYS VERSUS 133,470 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO