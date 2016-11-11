Nov 11 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Says NEVI has, through wholly-owned subsidiary (B18 Invest AB), together with external investor, formed a company with the objective to invest in IT communication and IT infrastructure

* NEVI Group has invested about 440,000 Swedish crowns ($48,520.14) and initially owns 88%

