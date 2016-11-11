BRIEF-Silva Capital Group Q1 net loss down at 60,378 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 60,378 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 103,713 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Nov 11 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares fall, hit by EM turmoil
** Utilities rebound, Innogy update disappoints
** Strong Allianz update buoys financials
** But miners slump after strong run; healthcare slips
** PostNL among top fallers after rejected takeover offer
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Q1 NET LOSS 60,378 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 103,713 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.70 percent in April versus 3.06 percent in March