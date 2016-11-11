WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
Nov 11 S&P on Georgia :
* Government of Georgia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Stable Outlook also reflects expectation that Georgia's fiscal, external performance will not deviate materially from baseline forecasts
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that economy will continue to grow over the next 12 months Source text : [bit.ly/2eKl4Wu]
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.