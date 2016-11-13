BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 National Real Estate Bank For Development SAE :
* Nine-month net loss after tax EGP 628,000 versus net profit EGP 2.1 million year ago
* Nine-month sales EGP 47.8 million versus EGP 32.6 million year Source: (bit.ly/2fnL6Df) Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project