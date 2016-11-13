Nov 14 Ama Group Ltd

* Acquisitions will be funded using existing cash resources

* AMA group - expects incremental revenue of $26.9 million from the deal

* Expects incremental ebitda of $2.4 million from the deal

* Acquisition of additional accident repair centres

* Anticipated consideration for the deal $4.7 million

* Have plans to open a number of greenfield sites; initially agreed to open two new sites