UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 14 Ama Group Ltd
* Acquisitions will be funded using existing cash resources
* AMA group - expects incremental revenue of $26.9 million from the deal
* Expects incremental ebitda of $2.4 million from the deal
* Acquisition of additional accident repair centres
* Anticipated consideration for the deal $4.7 million
* Have plans to open a number of greenfield sites; initially agreed to open two new sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.