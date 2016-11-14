Nov 14Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Saturday it signed, together with its subsidiary Biovo Technologies Ltd., a non-binding term sheet document and a contract of exclusivity with a foreign contractor (buyer)

* Based on the term sheet, parties agreed the preliminary terms of potential sale of assets (in particular intellectual property rights) that make up the technology of closed suction system yechnology (CSS)

* Buyer has been granted the right to exclusive negotiations for a period of 120 days

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: