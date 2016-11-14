UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14Airway Medix SA :
* Said on Saturday it signed, together with its subsidiary Biovo Technologies Ltd., a non-binding term sheet document and a contract of exclusivity with a foreign contractor (buyer)
* Based on the term sheet, parties agreed the preliminary terms of potential sale of assets (in particular intellectual property rights) that make up the technology of closed suction system yechnology (CSS)
* Buyer has been granted the right to exclusive negotiations for a period of 120 days
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)