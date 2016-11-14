UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Reported on Friday Westchester Medical Center Health Network cancer profiling will use Philips IntelliSpace Genomics to integrate genomic sequencing analysis with complete patient data to tailor treatment in New York's Hudson Valley
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)