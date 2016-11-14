Nov 14 Siemens CFO on conference call
* Says about half of synergies from Mentor Graphics
acquisition will be on revenue side, other half on cost side
* Says headwinds for Mentor Graphics from chip sector
consolidation should be over
* Says expects to pay for Mentor Graphics takeover out of
existing cash
* Says expects some longer-term redundancies from Mentor
Graphics takeover, but that's not the main driver of synergies
* Says expects 100 million eur/year impact from Mentor
Graphics integration and revenue recognition adjustments in
first two years after closing
