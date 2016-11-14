Nov 14 Acrinova AB (publ) :
* Says has signed an agreement to acquire five properties in Landskrona in company form
* Handover to take place on November 30, 2016
* Property value is 130 million Swedish crowns ($14.26 million)
* Purchase price for shares is about 70 million crowns and is paid partly through a non-cash
issue of Acrinova shares of 20 million crowns with share price of 65 crowns per share, i.e.
307,692 shares
* Remaining purchase price of 50 million crowns is paid by cash and credit
* Following negotiations between Acrinova AB and SIG AB, the companies have decided to end
discussions on Acrinova's acquisition of SIG Invest AB
* The parties will resume discussions in the spring of 2017
($1 = 9.1162 Swedish crowns)
