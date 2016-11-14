UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 Miris Holding AB (publ) :
* Carries out rights issue totaling about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.3 million)
* Subscription period runs from Nov. 25, 2016 until and including Dec. 9, 2016
* Subscription price is 4 öre per share
* Issue is guaranteed at 90 percent
Source text: bit.ly/2g9SZ02
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1112 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)