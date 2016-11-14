WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Gfk SE :
* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros ($1.16 billion) (previous year: 1,118.6 million euros)
* 9-month adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million euros, which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the previous year
* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for Gfk in the fourth quarter of the year
* Expects a continuation of the sales development also during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's level
* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year in the Consumer Experiences sector
* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015: around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around 130 million euros of this figure Source text - bit.ly/2eWpD3z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.