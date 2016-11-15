BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Datacolor AG :
* In fiscal 2015/16, Datacolor grew net sales by 4 percent to $69.3 million (2014/15: $66.8 million), as much as 7 percent based on local currency
* FY EBIT rose by 43 percent, compared with the unfavourable result of prior year, to $6.2 million ($4.4 million). EBITDA increased by 33 percent to $8.7 million ($6.6 million)
* At $6.0 million ($3.2 million), Datacolor posted a substantial increase in profit for the year, thanks largely to a strongly improved financial result
* To propose the distribution of a dividend of 13 Swiss francs ($13.04) (previous year: 11 francs)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.