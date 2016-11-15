Nov 15 Datacolor AG :

* In fiscal 2015/16, Datacolor grew net sales by 4 percent to $69.3 million (2014/15: $66.8 million), as much as 7 percent based on local currency

* FY EBIT rose by 43 percent, compared with the unfavourable result of prior year, to $6.2 million ($4.4 million). EBITDA increased by 33 percent to $8.7 million ($6.6 million)

* At $6.0 million ($3.2 million), Datacolor posted a substantial increase in profit for the year, thanks largely to a strongly improved financial result

* To propose the distribution of a dividend of 13 Swiss francs ($13.04) (previous year: 11 francs)

