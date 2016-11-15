Nov 15 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Reported on Monday 9-month gross rents of 229.5 million
euros ($247.1 million) versus 139.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 254.9 million euros versus loss 130.3
million euros
* 9-month EBITDA 191.1 million euros versus 99.8 million
euros year ago
* EPRA NAV 3.46 billion euros at end-Sept, 10.71 euros per
share
* Metrovacesa performance ahead of the business plan, office
and shopping centres occupancy increases 4 percent and 2
percent, respectively
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)