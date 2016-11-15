BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Emperia Holding SA :
* Q3 revenue was 605.8 million zlotys ($147.32 million) versus 519.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 19.8 million zlotys versus 9.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 16.4 million zlotys versus 8.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1121 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.