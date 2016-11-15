Nov 15 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Reported on Monday its 9-month results with net profit
growing 145.4 percent to 91.3 million euros ($98.2 million)
versus 37.2 million euros a year ago
* 9-month EBITDA up 27.1 percent at 22.5 million euros
versus 17.7 million euros a year ago
* 9-month recurring gross rental income up 22.5 percent at
30.5 million euros versus 24.9 million euros a year ago
* Funds from operations (FFO) for the 9-month period were at
17.4 million euros and 24 cents per share
* Reports record office lettings in the quarter with new
leases signed totalling 3,937 square meters, securing an
additional annualized rental income of over 0.9 million euros
* "We can expect further lettings and healthy rates of
rental growth" CEO said in the note
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
