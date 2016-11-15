BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 Czerwona Torebka SA :
* Said on Monday that Q3 revenue was 2.0 million zlotys ($486,440) versus 19.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss 1.6 million zlotys versus 9.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 533,000 versus loss of 11.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1115 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.