* Announced on Monday it decided to issue a maximum 105,000 of series A bonds with nominal value of 100 zlotys per bond and total nominal value of up to 10.5 million zlotys ($2.6 million)

* Bonds carry a variable interest rate, based on WIBOR 6M interest rate plus a margin of 570 basis points per annum, with condition that for the first interest period the interest rate will be set at 7.5 pct per annum

($1 = 4.1108 zlotys)