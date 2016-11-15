BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15Braster SA :
* Announced on Monday it decided to issue a maximum 105,000 of series A bonds with nominal value of 100 zlotys per bond and total nominal value of up to 10.5 million zlotys ($2.6 million)
* Bonds carry a variable interest rate, based on WIBOR 6M interest rate plus a margin of 570 basis points per annum, with condition that for the first interest period the interest rate will be set at 7.5 pct per annum
($1 = 4.1108 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.