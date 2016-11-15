BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 9.2 million zlotys ($2.24 million) versus 8.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 3.2 million zlotys versus loss 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.1102 zlotys)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.