BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017
Nov 15Krynica Vitamin SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 44.2 million zlotys ($10.75 million) versus 53.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 617,000 zlotys versus profit 5.1 million zlotys a year ago


($1 = 4.1120 zlotys)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.