BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* FCA says introduces cap on early exit pension charges.
* FCA says early exit charges will be capped at 1 percent of the value of existing contract-based personal pensions, including workplace personal pensions.
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.