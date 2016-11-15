BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 Intermediate Capital Group
* H1 assets under management up 2 percent to 22.0 billion euros.
* Says group profit before tax of 126.2 million stg, driven by a strong period of capital gains.
* Says to pay interim ordinary dividend of 7.5 pence per share, up 4.2 percent.
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.