BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15Softblue SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 54,525 zlotys ($13,332.60) versus 2.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.1 million zlotys versus profit of 1.0 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 4.0896 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing