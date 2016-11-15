BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15PZ Cormay SA :
* Reported on Monday 9-month revenue of 62.9 million zlotys ($15.4 million) versus 33.3 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month operating loss of 3.6 million zlotys versus loss of 6.9 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month net loss was 235,000 zlotys versus loss of 22.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0896 zlotys)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.