BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15Madkom SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 345,068 zlotys ($84,712.53) versus 2.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss of 649,869 zlotys versus loss of 72,821 zlotys year ago
($1 = 4.0734 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: