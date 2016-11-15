BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 MGM Systems SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 3.8 million zlotys ($931,030) versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 67,321 zlotys versus 267,807 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 127,832 zlotys versus 400,095 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0815 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing