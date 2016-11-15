BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15Arteria SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 43.5 million zlotys ($10.64 million) versus 41.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 2.4 million zlotys versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0865 zlotys)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing