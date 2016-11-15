BRIEF-Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
Nov 15 NTT System SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 141.9 million zlotys ($34.71 million) versus 167.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 325,000 zlotys versus 3.3 million zlotys
* Q3 net profit was 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0877 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc