BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
Nov 15Black Pearl SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 net loss was 9,876 zlotys versus loss 210,315 zlotys a year ago
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a]