BRIEF-Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
Nov 15ICP Group SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 8.8 million zlotys ($2.2 million) versus 8.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 142,755 zlotys versus 375,682 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0815 zlotys)
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc