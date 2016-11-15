BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 MNI SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 15.2 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 45.2 million zlotys
* Q3 operating profit was 966,000 zlotys versus loss of 1.6 million zlotys
($1 = 4.0815 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing