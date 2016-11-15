BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15Hyperion SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 5.6 million zlotys ($1.37 million) versus 9.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 3.9 million zlotys versus loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0855 zlotys)
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: