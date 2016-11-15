Nov 15 Lark.pl :

* Said on Monday that its Q3 revenue was 15.2 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 12.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit of 859,000 zlotys versus loss of 5.5 mln zlotys

($1 = 4.0818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)