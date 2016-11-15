BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Lark.pl :
* Said on Monday that its Q3 revenue was 15.2 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 12.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit of 859,000 zlotys versus loss of 5.5 mln zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: