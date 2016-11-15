BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15SAPpeers.com SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 507,995 zlotys ($125,000) versus 340,516 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit of 13,488 zlotys versus loss of 13,795 zlotys year ago
($1 = 4.0861 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: