BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15MATRX Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 0 zlotys versus 4.9 million zlotys ($1.20 million) year ago
* Q3 net loss of 3,740 zlotys versus profit of 3.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0833 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: