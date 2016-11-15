BRIEF-Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
Nov 15Equiter SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 219,750 zlotys ($55,000) versus 421,600 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 ner loss of 331,989 zlotys versus loss of 33,573 zlotys
($1 = 4.0833 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc