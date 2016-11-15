BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 6 mln shares in Conduent Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
Nov 15 InteliWISE SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 488,422 zlotys ($119,676)versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 42,492 zlotys versus 568,103 zloty a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0812 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"