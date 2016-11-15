BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 6 mln shares in Conduent Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
Nov 15 Voicetel Communications SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.6 million zlotys ($391,284) versus 886,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 1.3 million zlotys versus 446,084 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.0891 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"