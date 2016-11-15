BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 6 mln shares in Conduent Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
Nov 15 Baltic Bridge (formerly W Investments) :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 11.3 million zlotys ($2.76 million)versus 14.5 million zlotys
* Q3 net loss of 3.8 million zlotys versus loss of 2.9 million zlotys
($1 = 4.0877 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"