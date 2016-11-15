BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 6 mln shares in Conduent Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
Nov 15Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 net profit was 38,497 zlotys versus loss 72,415 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"