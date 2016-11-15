Nov 15 Transtema Group AB :

* Said on Monday Transtema Group carried out listing change to Nasdaq First North

* First day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North is November 21, 2016

* Trading in Transtema shares on AktieTorget will cease and last day of trading on AktieTorget is November 18, 2016

