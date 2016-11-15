BRIEF-Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 81.5 percent to 716,389 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Dent-a-Medical SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 160,324 zlotys ($226,760)versus 930,009 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 40,623 zlotys versus loss of 20,545 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.1013 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co