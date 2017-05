Nov 15 Northern Technologies International Corp :

* Northern Technologies International Corporation reports financial results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 sales rose 17.5 percent to $9.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales $37.5 million to $39 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.32