BRIEF-Banro posts qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
Nov 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Says cut 2016 outlook due to lower revenue from new drug launches which will now come in 2017 or 2018
* CEO says time to step away from carrying out large deals
* Says to present 2017 forecast and plans with Q4 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co