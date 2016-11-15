BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Makolab SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 5.3 million zlotys ($1.29 million) versus 5.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit of 259,030 zlotys versus 909,080 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 4.1134 zlotys)
* Sharp Corp seeking a roughly 20% stake in Toshiba's memory business in a joint bid with Hon Hai Precision Industry - Nikkei