Nov 15 Razgulay Group :

* Reported on Monday 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 428.4 million roubles ($6.64 million)versus 492.8 million roubles year ago

* 9-month net loss to RAS of 250.2 million roubles versus loss of 104.3 million roubles year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2gdIF7l

