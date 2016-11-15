BRIEF-Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical, ups sole stake in Cognizant
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
Nov 15 Razgulay Group :
* Reported on Monday 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 428.4 million roubles ($6.64 million)versus 492.8 million roubles year ago
* 9-month net loss to RAS of 250.2 million roubles versus loss of 104.3 million roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2gdIF7l
Further company coverage:
($1 = 64.5450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
* SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pQjbgG) Further company coverage: